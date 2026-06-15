Razor Trace

Ignite your brand with an energetic logo reveal that slices through the dark with sleek speed lines, cinematic flares, and atmospheric depth. This 3D‑styled animation centers your mark with glossy highlights, dynamic light trails, and letterbox framing for a premium film look. Ideal for intros and outros, it’s fully customizable—adjust colors, glow, and background ambience, and toggle lighting or fog to match your brand. Designed for quick impact and lasting recall, this template delivers a clean, modern presentation that fits tech, gaming, creative, or corporate identities alike.