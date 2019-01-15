Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Fast Light Logo - Original - Poster image

Fast Light Logo

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Glossy
Outro
2.6Kexports
rating
Make a bold first impression with an energetic logo animation. Fast neon light trails sweep across a glossy, reflective stage to sculpt a metallic 3D logo, then settle into a clean hold with your tagline. This cinematic, high-contrast design is perfect for intros and outros, delivering polish and impact in seconds. Easily customize the logo, colors and text to match your brand. Ideal for channels, product launches, promos, and more when you need a sleek, professional ident that looks modern, powerful and premium.
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by Childofchi
browsers and videobolt
all good. my only issue is is that i haven't used videobolt in the last couple of weeks and i see since then you've made some user interface changes which is fine, however, i was using the browser high sierra before with no issues when using videobolt, but now when i use it i can't upload any images, i have to use google chrome. why is that?
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us