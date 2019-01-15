Fast Light Logo
00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
2.6Kexports
Make a bold first impression with an energetic logo animation. Fast neon light trails sweep across a glossy, reflective stage to sculpt a metallic 3D logo, then settle into a clean hold with your tagline. This cinematic, high-contrast design is perfect for intros and outros, delivering polish and impact in seconds. Easily customize the logo, colors and text to match your brand. Ideal for channels, product launches, promos, and more when you need a sleek, professional ident that looks modern, powerful and premium.
Reviews (1)
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by Childofchi
browsers and videobolt
all good. my only issue is is that i haven't used videobolt in the last couple of weeks and i see since then you've made some user interface changes which is fine, however, i was using the browser high sierra before with no issues when using videobolt, but now when i use it i can't upload any images, i have to use google chrome. why is that?