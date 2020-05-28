Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Neon Stroke - Original - Poster image

Neon Stroke

00:12 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Glow
Neon outline
50.6Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a bold, cyberpunk neon logo reveal. This cinematic 3D animation traces your mark with glowing strokes, building into a polished, high‑contrast identity over a reflective floor and atmospheric haze. Light trails, smooth camera drift, and dramatic styling make it perfect for intros and outros across tech, gaming, and modern brands. Easily customize colors and typography, add an optional tagline, and render in moments. If you’re after a sleek, futuristic logo animation with serious glow, this template delivers standout impact.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us