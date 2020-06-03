Light Strokes Logo Reveal

Ignite your brand with a striking neon logo intro. Glowing light strokes trace bold geometric paths, revealing a sequence of impactful titles before a powerful burst unveils your logo and tagline. The dark, cinematic backdrop, lens flares, and futuristic glow deliver a high-end, energetic feel ideal for YouTube, streams, promos, and more. Easily customize colors, fonts, line style, thickness, and text to match your identity. Get a polished, professional intro or outro that captivates from the first frame and leaves a memorable impression.