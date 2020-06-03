Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Light Strokes Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Light Strokes Logo Reveal

00:10 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 5 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glow
Intro
Futuristic
Light trails
63.4Kexports
rating
Ignite your brand with a striking neon logo intro. Glowing light strokes trace bold geometric paths, revealing a sequence of impactful titles before a powerful burst unveils your logo and tagline. The dark, cinematic backdrop, lens flares, and futuristic glow deliver a high-end, energetic feel ideal for YouTube, streams, promos, and more. Easily customize colors, fonts, line style, thickness, and text to match your identity. Get a polished, professional intro or outro that captivates from the first frame and leaves a memorable impression.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us