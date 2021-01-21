Speed Logo

Create a high-impact logo animation that explodes with speed. This energetic intro/outro drives luminous light trails across a dark stage, mixing smoke plumes, spark hits, and subtle glitch accents before settling on a metallic logo hold. It’s easy to use with a single logo placeholder and flexible color controls for lines, particles, and smoke. Ideal for YouTube, promos, events, and brand openers, this fast, cinematic design showcases a bold, futuristic, digital aesthetic that commands attention and leaves a strong impression.