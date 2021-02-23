Retro Logo Style

Bring retro-futuristic energy to your brand with a neon synthwave logo animation. A glowing triangle portal rises over a horizon grid and striped sunset, surrounded by sparkly particles and light trails. Smooth, energetic motion makes it perfect for intros and outros. Easily drop in your logo, fine-tune the colors across background, grid, sun, glows and particles, and toggle optional elements to match your brand. Ideal for channels, promos and any project that craves a bold 80s vibe.