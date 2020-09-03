Logo in the grass

Bring your brand to life with a natural, elegant logo animation. A central 3D extruded logo rests on lush grass, surrounded by floating particles and butterflies for a calm, organic feel. Smooth camera drift, tasteful glints, and subtle bokeh frame your mark with polish. Ideal for intros, outros, product launches, and event openers. Easily customize colors and the tagline to match your identity. This minimalist 3D motion graphics design blends nature with refined presentation for a memorable reveal that fits corporate, creative, and lifestyle brands alike.