Studio Photo
00:07 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 3 fonts · 1 audio
22.5Kexports
Give your brand a polished entrance with a studio‑shot logo animation. This clean, elegant intro places your logo in a realistic photography setup with softbox lights, a viewfinder HUD, and a smooth iris transition to a minimal end card. Ideal for photographers, studios, fashion labels, and creative agencies, it delivers a modern, professional identity touch. Customize your logo, taglines, and colors to match your brand and export a crisp intro or outro ready for any platform.
Themes (4)
Reviews (1)
Similar templates
Best of AlexG1985