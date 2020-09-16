Abstraction Scene

Bring your brand to life with a refined 3D logo reveal. This elegant, minimal design stages your mark inside a geometric set with glossy glass spheres, curved frames and soft pastel gradients. Easily drop in two logos, add a tagline, and fine‑tune fonts and colors for a perfect fit. Smooth camera drift, subtle parallax and a tasteful card‑flip reveal make it ideal for intros, outros, promos and presentations. No plugins required—just customize and export a polished, modern ident in minutes.