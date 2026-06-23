Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Red Carpet Reveal - Original - Poster image

Red Carpet Reveal

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Elegant
Intro
Luxury
3D motion graphics
10exports
rating
Give your brand a red‑carpet entrance with a cinematic logo animation crafted for award‑show elegance. A grand 3D stage, glowing spotlights, shimmering particles, and rich curtains build anticipation before revealing your logo in premium style. Ideal for intros and outros, this luxury design blends elegant motion, glossy highlights, and refined atmosphere. Easily customize logo and glow colors, particle accents, and scene lighting to match your brand. Whether launching a gala, unveiling a winner, or elevating a corporate opener, this polished template delivers a show‑stopping reveal with effortless sophistication.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us