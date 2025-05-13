en
Gold Particles Reveal

Templates
/
Intro
4K
6-15s
Landscape
Gold
Metal
Flare
Particles
Elegant
Cinematic
Music
Gaming
More details
Gold Particles Reveal - Original - Poster image
00:00/00:08
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
TippyTop profile image
Created by TippyTop
8exports
8 seconds
4K (3840x2160)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Create a mesmerizing moment as golden particles unveil your brand with a cinematic flourish. This Gold Particles Reveal template offers a customizable, high-definition experience, sure to impress your audience whether for product launches, special events, or social media spotlighting. Add your logo, adjust the colors, and make this luxurious reveal your own.
Similar templates
Best of TippyTop
Golden Glitter Reveal Original theme video
Golden Glitter Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
13s
7
3
10
Introducing our Golden Glitter Reveal template, an elegant way to showcase your brand. Watch as golden glitter particles gracefully descend, creating an enchanting atmosphere that captivates viewers. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
Pure Gold Reveal Original theme video
Pure Gold Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
11s
5
3
12
Introducing the mesmerizing Pure Gold Reveal is a stunning and opulent visual experience that embodies elegance, prestige, and luxury. The shards of gold start to dance and swirl, creating a mesmerizing choreography that highlights the elegance of the logo's design. This dynamic logo animation is crafted to captivate your audience's attention and leave a lasting impression. This multipurpose video is perfect for intros, outros, or standalone presentations. Customize it with your logo and text, and get ready to publish a ready-to-impress video that will leave a lasting impact on your audience. Elevate your brand's presence and shine with this stunning reveal template.
Glitter Explosion Reveal Original theme video
Glitter Explosion Reveal
Edit
By TippyTop
13s
7
3
12
Introducing elegance to your content with our Glitter Explosion Reveal! Transform your logo reveal into a radiant spectacle, designed to give your message that luxurious, high-quality appeal. Customize with your own logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a dazzling video that's ready to shine in high-definition on any platform, captivating your audience with its brilliance.
Cinematic Clouds Logo Original theme video
Cinematic Clouds Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
5
3
5
A professional neon Logo in a cinematic environment.
Molten Fury Original theme video
Molten Fury
Edit
By PixBolt
10s
3
5
9
Molten Fury is a dynamically animated title sequence with smoke and dust effects. You can use it to showcase your text and logo in a cinematic way. An atmospheric intro or opener to your fantasy films, adventure movies, trailers, teasers, presentations, slideshows, promotions, events Facebook and YouTube videos.
3D Dark Gold Logo Default theme video
3D Dark Gold Logo
Edit
By minimax
8s
6
3
7
Elegant logo reveal. Gold luxury color with glossy reflections. Dark design. Fashion and glamour style. Animated bokeh background. Smooth animation. Relaxing and calm vibes. Fit for a jewelry or nightclub promo.
Glossy Particles Logo Reveal Original theme video
Glossy Particles Logo Reveal
Edit
By themediastock
8s
3
3
7
Clean and elegant logo reveal with a particle explosive effect.
Cinematic Reveal Original theme video
Cinematic Reveal
Edit
By Romabox
10s
5
2
12
Paint peeling cinematic logo reveal with particle and fog effects. Who can be turned on-off manually or change their color.
