Golden Particles Reveal
Created by oasisfx
19exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Add a touch of elegance to your brand's introduction with the Golden Particles Reveal template. Emanate sophistication as thousands of golden particles gracefully converge, revealing your logo against a luxurious backdrop. Ideal for high-end brands, weddings, or fashion events, this video captures the essence of luxury. Easily customize with your own logo, tagline, fonts, and brand colors to create a remarkable and ready-to-publish video.
Similar templates
Best of oasisfx
By d3luxxxe
8s
27
4
18
Luxury Particles Logo Reveal is a bright and elegant animation that will give your logo or text a polished luxury metallic look alongside particle reveal effect. You can choose between: Gold, Silver or Original Logo Colors. Placeholder for an optional background media is also available.
By kalinichev
13s
3
2
8
Elevate your brand's presence with our Luxury Gold Glitter template. Watch as your logo takes center stage in a luxurious 3D animation, surrounded by a dazzling particle background. Perfect for intros, outros, or as a standalone showcase of your brand, this multipurpose reveal video will captivate your audience. With easy customization options for adding your logo and choosing your colors, create a video that exudes class and sophistication. Get ready to publish a video that sparkles with elegance and professionalism.
By vivace_studio
6s
5
3
7
Majestic looking and mysteriously animated logo reveal.
By Shoeeb
7s
5
3
5
A professional neon Logo in a cinematic environment.
By AlexG1985
10s
5
3
9
This easy to use project contains a logo placeholder, a text placeholder and a color control panel. It's perfect for a modern intro, start to video ads, product releases and reviews, or event presentations that require a natural or magical look. All animated elements are pre-rendered, just drop and drag your logo and you are done.
By AlexG1985
7s
4
3
10
Bring your brand to life with an impactful widescreen display of shimmer and sophistication. The camera glides across a 3D metallic logo, elegantly resting on rich black leather – creating a sense of depth and prestige. Our reveal is designed to engage audiences in high definition, perfect for intros or standalone promotions across social media platforms.
By Harchenko
8s
7
4
13
Graceful particles, for those who know the taste.
By Harchenko
8s
7
4
11
Elegant particles revealing the logo will not leave you indifferent.
