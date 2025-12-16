Try for free
Golden Particles Reveal

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Gold
Light
Particles
Elegant
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
Logo Animation
Full HD
More details
Golden Particles Reveal - Original - Poster image
oasisfx profile image
Created by oasisfx
19exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Add a touch of elegance to your brand's introduction with the Golden Particles Reveal template. Emanate sophistication as thousands of golden particles gracefully converge, revealing your logo against a luxurious backdrop. Ideal for high-end brands, weddings, or fashion events, this video captures the essence of luxury. Easily customize with your own logo, tagline, fonts, and brand colors to create a remarkable and ready-to-publish video.
Similar templates
Best of oasisfx
Luxury Particles & Reflection Golden Logo theme video
Luxury Particles & Reflection
Edit
By d3luxxxe
8s
27
4
18
Luxury Particles Logo Reveal is a bright and elegant animation that will give your logo or text a polished luxury metallic look alongside particle reveal effect. You can choose between: Gold, Silver or Original Logo Colors. Placeholder for an optional background media is also available.
Luxury Gold Glitter Example 1 theme video
Luxury Gold Glitter
Edit
By kalinichev
13s
3
2
8
Elevate your brand's presence with our Luxury Gold Glitter template. Watch as your logo takes center stage in a luxurious 3D animation, surrounded by a dazzling particle background. Perfect for intros, outros, or as a standalone showcase of your brand, this multipurpose reveal video will captivate your audience. With easy customization options for adding your logo and choosing your colors, create a video that exudes class and sophistication. Get ready to publish a video that sparkles with elegance and professionalism.
Dark Gold & Silver Logo Original theme video
Dark Gold & Silver Logo
Edit
By vivace_studio
6s
5
3
7
Majestic looking and mysteriously animated logo reveal.
Cinematic Clouds Logo Original theme video
Cinematic Clouds Logo
Edit
By Shoeeb
7s
5
3
5
A professional neon Logo in a cinematic environment.
Logo in the grass Original theme video
Logo in the grass
Edit
By AlexG1985
10s
5
3
9
This easy to use project contains a logo placeholder, a text placeholder and a color control panel. It's perfect for a modern intro, start to video ads, product releases and reviews, or event presentations that require a natural or magical look. All animated elements are pre-rendered, just drop and drag your logo and you are done.
Metallic Elegance Original theme video
Metallic Elegance
Edit
By AlexG1985
7s
4
3
10
Bring your brand to life with an impactful widescreen display of shimmer and sophistication. The camera glides across a 3D metallic logo, elegantly resting on rich black leather – creating a sense of depth and prestige. Our reveal is designed to engage audiences in high definition, perfect for intros or standalone promotions across social media platforms.
Elegant Logo Reveal Original theme video
Elegant Logo Reveal
Edit
By Harchenko
8s
7
4
13
Graceful particles, for those who know the taste.
Luxury Logo Reveal Gold theme video
Luxury Logo Reveal
Edit
By Harchenko
8s
7
4
11
Elegant particles revealing the logo will not leave you indifferent.
