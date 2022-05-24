Academy Awards Intro

Give your brand a red‑carpet entrance. This cinematic logo animation stages a gold statuette on a pedestal, illuminated by dramatic light rays and shimmering particles. Elegant 3D motion, glossy metallic finishes, and a central plaque for your headline build to a bold logo reveal with a subtle tagline. Customize fonts, colors, particles and lighting to match your identity. Ideal for YouTube intros, presentations, trailers, and event branding when you want luxury and prestige in a single, polished package.