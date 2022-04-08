Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Elegant Logo Reveal

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Elegant
Intro
Outro
3D motion graphics
44.1Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a cinematic logo animation featuring elegant gold particles and a polished metallic finish. This 3D motion graphics reveal is crafted for luxury, delivering a refined center-focused composition and smooth, fluid motion. Ideal for professional intros and outros, it highlights your mark with glowing dust, subtle bokeh and a tasteful reflective floor. Easily adjust colors, switch between logo or text, and add a tagline to complete your identity. Designed to impress across formats, it’s the perfect upscale choice for standout branding.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us