Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help
Cinematic Gold Intro
Created by oasisfx
12exports
15 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Transform your brand's introduction into a mesmerizing spectacle with the Cinematic Gold Intro template. A dark screen unfolds to showcase a rich, cinematic background with bokeh lights and golden particles, creating an aura of luxury. Watch as the glow of particles converges to unveil your logo in a moment of pure elegance, culminating with your tagline and colors for a bespoke finish.
Similar templates
Best of oasisfx
By teammotion
6s
1
4
6
Enhance the look of your video presentations with our sleek Typography Title Template. Featuring dynamic motion and stylish fonts, this multipurpose title animation is perfect for social media or corporate videos. Easily customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and make a striking first impression.
By alex.tantsura
14s
5
6
9
Let glowing lines lead the way to your brand's revelation with this Clean Glowing Titles template. Perfectly crafted for any display, your content will shine bright as colors and lines converge to reveal your emblem and message. Personalize it to the tee with your own text, fonts, and brand colors, and create a share-worthy piece that's ready to publish on all major platforms.
By alex.tantsura
7s
5
2
4
Ignite your brand's visual identity with this Electrifying Reveal. Watch your logo come to life, outlined by vibrant electric currents that capture the energy of your message. This versatile template draws viewers in with suspense, ideal for YouTube intros or Twitter highlights. With simple customizations for your logo and brand colors, you're all set to publish a charged-up reveal that's sure to spark interest.
By alex.tantsura
9s
5
3
9
Step into the future with a logo reveal that transcends expectations. Our Circular Tech Reveal features abstract circles and dynamic animation, delivering a cutting-edge look for your brand identity. With customizable logo, tagline, fonts, and colors, this video is designed to make your content stand out. Ideal for business presentations or social media, it’s time your brand gets the introduction it deserves.
By motionsparrow
9s
2
8
9
Enter the future of branding with our Digital Mesh Reveal template. A pristine digital logo reveal sets the stage with abstract mesh geometries and organic motions. Tailor with your logo, text, fonts, and colors for a futuristic and polished introduction that's perfect for tech-forward companies and startups.
By alex.tantsura
13s
5
2
18
Illuminate your sports-related content with our Sport Games Intro template. This video springs to life with a fun-filled sports cartoon intro that's sure to entertain and engage. With the option to customize colors, you can align this striking reveal perfectly with your brand's aesthetics for a memorable impact on any display.
By teammotion
6s
1
2
2
Enhance the look of your video presentations with our sleek Typography Title Template. Featuring dynamic motion and stylish fonts, this multipurpose title animation is perfect for social media or corporate videos. Easily customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and make a striking first impression.
By teammotion
6s
1
3
4
Enhance the look of your video presentations with our sleek Typography Title Template. Featuring dynamic motion and stylish fonts, this multipurpose title animation is perfect for social media or corporate videos. Easily customize the text, fonts, and colors to match your brand and make a striking first impression.
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Video Essentials
Music & Audio Visuals
Resources
Support & Help