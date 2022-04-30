Gold Logo Reveal

Make a refined first impression with a premium logo reveal. This elegant 3D animation surrounds your mark with shimmering particles and warm bokeh, then accents it with a polished light sweep and a clean tagline. Perfect for brand intros, outros, trailers, and announcements, it delivers a luxurious look with smooth, fluid motion. Easily customize your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to match your identity while the cinematic, dark background keeps attention on your brand. Whether launching a new product or elevating your channel, this design turns any logo into a high‑end statement.