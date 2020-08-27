Logo Construct

Construct your brand identity with a blueprint-style 3D logo reveal. This photorealistic, top‑down drafting desk scene uses grid lines, drawing tools, a crane and brush strokes to assemble your mark with industrial precision. Ideal for engineering, architecture and construction brands, it works as a bold intro or outro. Simple controls let you swap the logo, adjust colors and fine‑tune the look without plugins. Fast rendering and clean geometry keep the focus on your logo while the crafted workspace adds credibility and charm.