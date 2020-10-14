Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Hot Air Balloon Logo - Original - Poster image

Hot Air Balloon Logo

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 2 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Outro
Hot air balloon
2.5Kexports
rating
Lift your brand above the horizon with a cinematic 3D logo animation set in a serene nature scene. A colorful hot air balloon and gentle camera drift lead into an elegant glass-framed logo and tagline reveal. It’s perfect as an intro or outro for channels, events, products, and presentations. Customize your logo, tweak colors, and update the tagline in moments. With warm earth tones, depth of field, and subtle particles, this logo opener delivers a refined, inviting mood while keeping setup simple and fast.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us