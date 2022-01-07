Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Snake logo - Original - Poster image

Snake logo

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
3D motion graphics
Cinematic
Outro
13.5Kexports
rating
Command attention with a cinematic 3D snake logo animation forged in metal and fire. This dark, horror‑inspired intro builds suspense as a reflective serpent slithers through embers, then erupts into a bold logo reveal. Expect dramatic lighting, lens flares, volumetric rays, atmospheric fog and a cracked stone backdrop for gritty realism. Ideal for logo animation intros or outros, it blends 3D motion graphics with a high‑impact fire reveal. Easily customize colors and logo for your brand and deliver a powerful opening or closing sting.
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AlexG1985
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Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Logo Animation
Outro
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
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Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us