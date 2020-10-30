White Logo
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
2.1Kexports
Showcase your brand with a refined, minimal logo animation featuring soft, neumorphic depth and concentric circular builds. Smooth, fluid motion and long shadows create an elegant reveal that suits corporate, product, and modern content. Customize your colors and tagline to match your identity, and use it as a striking intro or polished outro. The geometric design and pastel gradient background keep the focus on your logo, while subtle rotation and radial assembly add sophistication without noise.
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