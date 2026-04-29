Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Epic Dragon Roar - Original - Poster image

Epic Dragon Roar

00:15 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Cinematic
Intro
3D motion graphics
Fantasy
20exports
rating
Ignite your brand with a cinematic 3D dragon soaring over a molten landscape and unleashing a firestorm that forges your logo. This epic logo animation blends fantasy visuals, realistic lava, embers and smoke with a dramatic, filmic finish. Customize the logo, glow, fire and spark colors, and fine‑tune lighting and reflections to match your branding. Perfect for gaming, fantasy, and film-themed intros or outros, it delivers a high-impact reveal without complexity. Drop in your mark, tweak the palette, swap the audio, and render a powerful identity moment your audience won’t forget.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us