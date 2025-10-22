Try for free
Intro
Music Visualization
Slideshow
Video Ads
Mockups
Outro
Youtuber
Stream Overlay
Employer Branding
Branding
Holidays & Sales
Product Promo
Our top picks
Dragon Flame Unveil

Templates
/
Outro
6-15s
Landscape
Dragon
Phoenix
Animal
Fire
Smoke
Modern
Cinematic
3D Motion Graphics
More details
Dragon Flame Unveil - Original - Poster image
motionsparrow profile image
Created by motionsparrow
13exports
10 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
24fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Introduce your brand with a mythical bang using our Dragon Flame Unveil template where a fierce dragon bursts from the shadows, unleashing a firestorm to reveal your logo. This video escape into fantasy is perfect for intros and powerful brand reveals, adding that touch of ancient strength and cinematic awe. Customize effortlessly with your logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to create a legendary presence.
Similar templates
Best of motionsparrow
Smokey Beast Unveil Original theme video
Smokey Beast Unveil
Edit
By motionsparrow
11s
7
3
6
Introducing the Smokey Beast Unveil, where a mythic beast of smoke and fire soars across your screen, igniting your brand into existence. Customize this multipurpose reveal with your own colors, fonts, logo, and tagline, and harness the powerful storytelling of cinema for your intros or standalone pieces. Perfect for social media or presentations, it's a captivating and ready-to-publish masterpiece that will leave a bold impression.
Epic Knight's Reveal Original theme video
Epic Knight's Reveal
Edit
By motionsparrow
12s
6
3
6
Step into a world of chivalry and spectacle with our Epic Knight's Reveal template. Watch as a legendary 3D knight brandishes a fiery sword to light a bonfire, unveiling your logo in a cinematic glory. Perfect for branding, presentations, or any bold project, this template lets you customize the logo, colors, and tagline for an unforgettable reveal. Enter the realm of knights and experience a revelation like no other!
Smoke Fire Logo Reveal Original theme video
Smoke Fire Logo Reveal
Edit
By S_WorX
11s
6
3
3
Step into the spotlight with a bang using the Smoke Fire Logo Reveal template. Watch as smoke and flames dance around before your logo emerges from the chaos, triumphant and clear. Perfect for an impactful introduction or as a bold standalone statement on full-screen platforms like YouTube or Vimeo, you can add your own logo, tagline, and customize fonts and colors to suit your brand's fiery spirit.
Magical Smoke Reveal Original theme video
Magical Smoke Reveal
Edit
By v.createvfx
7s
2
2
5
Elevate your brand with our Magical Smoke Reveal template. Experience the magic as smoke gracefully reveals your logo against a concrete backdrop. Whether you're looking for an attention-grabbing intro, an impactful outro, or a standalone showcase of your brand, this template has you covered. With easy customization options for your logo and colors, you can create a captivating video that aligns with your brand identity. Get ready to publish a video that leaves a lasting impression.
Warm Chronicles 3 Original theme video
Warm Chronicles 3
Edit
By themediastock
10s
2
3
10
Unleash the power of your brand with our Chronicles Title Design 3 template. Watch as your 3D metallic logo is revealed by a warm fire and fire particles, creating an epic historical vibe. The burning fire at the bottom of the screen and the flowing particles add a mesmerizing touch to your video. With a customizable slogan text at the bottom, this ready-to-publish video is perfect for captivating intros or as a standalone presentation. Make a lasting impression and elevate your brand's presence with this multipurpose motion graphics template.
Fire Vortex Trail logo Reveal Original theme video
Fire Vortex Trail logo Reveal
Edit
By v.createvfx
9s
3
2
9
A cinematic featuring a logo reveal with realistic fire. and you can change the color and have a completely different mood, depending on what colors you choose. A short introduction to your films, movies, trailers, teasers, TV shows, commercials, advertisements, promotions and events videos.
Blaze Fire Logo Reveal Original theme video
Blaze Fire Logo Reveal
Edit
By v.createvfx
9s
3
3
7
A stylized template featuring a logo reveal with realistic fire. and you can change the color and have a completely different mood, depending on what colors you choose. A short introduction to your films, movies, trailers, teasers, TV shows, commercials, advertisements, promotions and events videos.
Fire Explosion Logo Reveal Original theme video
Fire Explosion Logo Reveal
Edit
By Mr.Rabbit
8s
7
3
15
Reveal your logo with a powerful fiery effect.
