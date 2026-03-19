Monolith Mockup

Present your app, UI, or branding in a sleek, photorealistic setting. This minimal 3D smartphone mockup stages your content in a moody concrete room with cinematic lighting and letterbox styling. Swap in two screen designs, add your logo, and fine‑tune device, wall, floor, and light colors to match your brand. Toggle status bar and front camera details for the perfect look. Smooth, floating rotation keeps the focus on your product, ideal for device mockups, app promos, and technology branding. Create premium, modern visuals in minutes—no 3D skills required.