Horror Appearing

Make your brand unforgettable with a cinematic horror logo reveal. Thick, glossy liquid pools and drips into your mark over a gritty concrete wall, while subtle camera passes and glitch cuts amplify the suspense. This 3D motion graphics ident features letterbox bars, realistic reflections, and a dark, grunge aesthetic. Perfect for intros and outros for horror content, trailers, channels, and seasonal campaigns. Easily customize colors, logo styling, and scene options to match your brand. Deliver a bold, atmospheric sting that looks premium and terrifying in equal measure.