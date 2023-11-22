Another Dimension
Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 2 texts · 3 fonts
7.9Kexports
Immerse your music in a cinematic 3D chess world. This audio‑reactive visualizer features an astronaut exploring towering pieces and a glowing energy orb that responds to your track. Display artist and song info with a clean timer and progress bar. Customize colors, fonts, frequency ranges and spectrum settings to match any genre. With atmospheric lighting, depth of field and elegant motion, it’s perfect for singles, teasers and channels seeking premium visuals.
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