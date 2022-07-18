Color Glitch

Make a striking entrance with a high-energy neon glitch logo reveal. This design fuses electric arcs, RGB split distortions, diagonal light streaks, and smoky glow to spotlight your branding. Perfect as an intro, outro, or short promo, it delivers crisp impacts, rapid slice transitions, and strobe flashes for maximum punch. Easily swap in your logo and fine‑tune colors to match your palette. Ideal for channels, events, trailers, and fast-paced promos seeking a modern, digital, futuristic edge.