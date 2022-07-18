Youtube intro for cooking channel
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More details
Color Glitch - Original - Poster image

Color Glitch

00:08 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Glow
Outro
6Kexports
rating
Make a striking entrance with a high-energy neon glitch logo reveal. This design fuses electric arcs, RGB split distortions, diagonal light streaks, and smoky glow to spotlight your branding. Perfect as an intro, outro, or short promo, it delivers crisp impacts, rapid slice transitions, and strobe flashes for maximum punch. Easily swap in your logo and fine‑tune colors to match your palette. Ideal for channels, events, trailers, and fast-paced promos seeking a modern, digital, futuristic edge.
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AlexG1985
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us