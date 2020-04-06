Glitch Logo Reveal

Make your brand jump off the screen with a high‑impact glitch logo animation. This fast, energetic intro/outro blends neon RGB distortion, scanlines, and strobe flashes to deliver a punchy reveal on a dark backdrop. Swap in your logo, update the tagline, and fine‑tune colors and fonts to match your identity. Clean final lockup ensures readability after the chaos, perfect for tech, gaming, and digital content. Use it to open or close videos with style and confidence.