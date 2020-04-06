Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Glitch Logo Reveal - Original - Poster image

Glitch Logo Reveal

00:07 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Glitch
Intro
Outro
Digital
2.8Kexports
rating
Make your brand jump off the screen with a high‑impact glitch logo animation. This fast, energetic intro/outro blends neon RGB distortion, scanlines, and strobe flashes to deliver a punchy reveal on a dark backdrop. Swap in your logo, update the tagline, and fine‑tune colors and fonts to match your identity. Clean final lockup ensures readability after the chaos, perfect for tech, gaming, and digital content. Use it to open or close videos with style and confidence.
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by emory790
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genuinely in love with how easy the platform is to use, rarely subscribe and pay for content due to inconvenient creation processes and unhappy results but this is worth every dollar, excited to keep using!
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us