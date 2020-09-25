Launch your brand with a cinematic 3D glass logo reveal. This energetic ident blends glowing energy, lens flares, and floating crystal shards around a centered mark for a premium finish. Ideal for intros and outros, it features a clean logo hold with optional tagline and flexible color controls. Toggle glass styling and particles to match your brand’s vibe. All elements are pre-rendered for fast results and no plugins are required. Deliver a polished, high-impact opener for channels, products, events, or corporate reels in seconds—simply drop in your logo, edit the tagline, and render.