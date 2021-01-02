Magic Logo

Create a stunning logo animation with swirling particle light trails and cinematic lighting. This 3D motion graphics ident features a reflective stage, volumetric beams, and a clean, centered composition for maximum impact. Ideal for intros and outros, it blends a futuristic glow, elegant motion, and subtle lens flares to deliver a premium brand reveal. Easily adjust colors with the smart controls and drop in your logo to produce a polished opener for YouTube, presentations, promos, and more.