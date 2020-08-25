Company Year

Showcase your brand with a refined 3D logo animation built around a striking hexagon shutter. Six photo panels frame your logo, supported by clean typography, subtle light slashes, and glossy reflection sweeps. The minimal, corporate aesthetic keeps attention on your message while the smooth camera drift adds depth. Perfect for intros, outros, presentations, and quick promos. Easily customize media, text, logo, and colors to match your branding and deliver a polished, professional look in seconds.