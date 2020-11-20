Wood Logo
00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 3 images · 1 audio
9.4Kexports
Showcase your brand with a sleek 3D logo reveal featuring elegant lighting, crisp bevels, and smooth camera motion. This cinematic logo animation is perfect for intros, outros, promos, and presentations. Easily replace the logo, refine stroke styling, and tailor colors and textures to match your identity. The dark, glossy aesthetic focuses attention on your mark, while subtle depth-of-field adds polish. Whether you’re branding a channel, launching a product, or elevating corporate content, this refined reveal delivers a premium finish with minimal setup.
Reviews (2)
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by ndesignarthaus
wooden animation
nice work and great camera angles!
by iglenVO
excellent!
very nice job!