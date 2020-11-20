Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Wood Logo - Original - Poster image

Wood Logo

00:12 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 3 images · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Elegant
9.4Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with a sleek 3D logo reveal featuring elegant lighting, crisp bevels, and smooth camera motion. This cinematic logo animation is perfect for intros, outros, promos, and presentations. Easily replace the logo, refine stroke styling, and tailor colors and textures to match your identity. The dark, glossy aesthetic focuses attention on your mark, while subtle depth-of-field adds polish. Whether you’re branding a channel, launching a product, or elevating corporate content, this refined reveal delivers a premium finish with minimal setup.
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AlexG1985
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Untitled Project
by ndesignarthaus
wooden animation
nice work and great camera angles!
Untitled Project
by iglenVO
excellent!
very nice job!
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us