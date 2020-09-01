Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Spheres Animation - Original - Poster image

Spheres Animation

00:11 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Outro
Minimal
3Kexports
rating
Bring your branding to life with a polished 3D logo reveal. A swarm of spheres assembles, parts, and showcases your mark with clean, minimal elegance. Customize the logo, headline, and website, then fine‑tune colors and fonts to match your identity. Smooth physics-driven motion and a centered composition make this template ideal for intros, outros, and professional presentations. Its restrained, geometric aesthetic adapts to tech, corporate, and creative content alike—simply drop in your assets and render a refined, modern opener that feels premium and memorable.
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Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
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Promo
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Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
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Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
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Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
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Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us