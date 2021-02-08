Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Metal Technology logo - Original - Poster image

Metal Technology logo

00:17 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 1 image · 1 audio
Logo animation
3D motion graphics
Intro
Futuristic
Industrial
6.3Kexports
rating
Bring your brand to life with a cinematic 3D logo reveal. This modern, industrial design uses HUD rings, glossy metallic surfaces, and precise rotation to frame your mark at center stage. Ideal for technology intros and outros, it features smooth, fluid animation and high-impact, epic moments. Easily match the look to your brand with full color control and enjoy a professional, futuristic finish suitable for promos, presentations, and commercials. Make a striking first impression with a polished logo animation that looks engineered to perfection.
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AlexG1985
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Try for free
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us