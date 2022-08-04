The Tint Logo

Elevate your branding with a sleek liquid metal logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template carves, fills, and polishes your mark into a reflective, industrial showpiece. Enjoy glossy metallic finishes, elegant lighting, and a suspenseful build that lands on a strong centered hold—ideal for intros and outros. Easily customize background and lighting colors, tune stroke and reflection hues, and swap your logo in seconds. The result is a minimal, premium ident with smooth, fluid animation and crisp extrusion that works beautifully for trailers, promos, and channel branding.