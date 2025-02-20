en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Clean Motion Unveil
00:00/00:06
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by AlexG1985
13exports
6 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Step into the realm of seamless elegance with our Clean Motion Unveil template. Designed for the suave brand ready to make a mark, this video elegantly transitions your logo onto the screen. Customizable fonts and colors allow you to tailor it to your style, ensuring your message lands with the sophistication it deserves. Whether for stylish intros, promos, or a full presentation, captivate your audience with a truly polished reveal.
Similar templates
Best of AlexG1985
By Goldenmotion
6s
6
3
12
Experience the high fashion of brand storytelling with our Elegance Fusion Reveal. Your logo, transitioning from dynamic blurs to a 3D masterpiece, delivers a memorable first impression. Personalize the reveal with your unique tagline and vibrant colors, and get ready to stun your audience on any display.
By Mr.Rabbit
6s
7
3
8
Introduce your brand with a surge of elegance using our Clean Contours Reveal template. Watch as the extruded contours of your logo shine over a pristine background, culminating in a glossy reflection that commands attention. It’s perfect for a striking intro or a polished standalone video. You can customize the logo, tagline, fonts, and colors to perfectly align with your brand's identity. Make your brand's entrance unforgettable.
By bbpixel
6s
2
3
11
Clean Outline Logo Reveal is a minimalist-looking animation where the metallic outlines of your logo are animated first and then the full logo comes in with a rotation movement, lens flare, and a subtle reflection pass. Clean, minimal, and efficient, a perfect introduction to your company broadcasts, conferences, boardroom and shareholders, presentations, slideshows, promotions, and events videos.
By Goldenmotion
5s
3
3
10
Elevate your brand's visual narrative using the artistic finesse of our Dynamic Brand Unveil template. Shadows and light pirouette around your 3D logo, as it emerges with elegance and energy. Seamlessly include your logo, tagline, and brand colors to make this mesmerizing intro uniquely yours. Not just for openings, this piece also stands alone proudly, ensuring your brand's message takes center stage.
By Goldenmotion
6s
5
3
8
Elevate your brand's visual identity with our stunning Stylish Brand Unveil animation. Watch as individual logo pieces dynamically come together from the edges of the screen, forming your complete logo in the center. A sleek rotational effect adds a transparent shine, enhancing the design with a professional touch. The sequence concludes with the tagline gracefully appearing beneath the logo, leaving a lasting impression. Perfect for modern and innovative brands!
By MotionBank21
6s
6
2
12
Introduce your brand with the elegance it deserves. Our 3D Sleek Unveil template allows your logo to emerge in a minimalist 3D space with sophistication and a contemporary flair. Perfect for an intro that speaks volumes of your professionalism, this template brings your logo to life against a sleek backdrop, ensuring a polished brand presentation.
By 12artlife12
6s
10
3
13
Introduce your brand with distinction using our Modern Glow Intro reveal template. Glide along a glowing line that artfully outlines your logo, progressing into a 3D masterpiece of sophistication. Customizable fonts and colors blend seamlessly as your tagline materializes, offering a polished and memorable introduction for any platform.
By Goldenmotion
6s
8
3
13
Step into the future of branding with our Radiant Neon Reveal template that makes your logo take center stage with a radiant neon glow. Watch as your emblem rotates and shrinks to fit perfectly in viewers' minds, highlighted by a pulsing tagline and cinematic smoke effects for a fully immersive video experience. Easily customize fonts and colors to match your brand's identity and publish a video that's as forward-thinking as your business.
Menu
Templates
Solutions