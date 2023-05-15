Sound Journey

Showcase your music with a premium 3D music visualizer set on a photorealistic desk scene. A lively robot runs across a smartphone while audio spectrum, circular pulses, timer and progress bar react to your track. Add artist and song info, personalize logos, and display media on the phone and laptop screens. Enjoy elegant, cinematic 3D motion graphics with glowing accents, depth-of-field, and a polished office vibe. Perfect for music releases, channel uploads and promos. Fully customizable colors, spectrum settings and layout options help you brand it your way.