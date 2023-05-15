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Sound Journey - Original - Poster image

Sound Journey

Up to 2h · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 1 song · 15 videos · 3 images · 2 texts · 3 fonts
Music visualization
3D motion graphics
Music
Photorealistic
Smartphone
17Kexports
rating
Showcase your music with a premium 3D music visualizer set on a photorealistic desk scene. A lively robot runs across a smartphone while audio spectrum, circular pulses, timer and progress bar react to your track. Add artist and song info, personalize logos, and display media on the phone and laptop screens. Enjoy elegant, cinematic 3D motion graphics with glowing accents, depth-of-field, and a polished office vibe. Perfect for music releases, channel uploads and promos. Fully customizable colors, spectrum settings and layout options help you brand it your way.
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AlexG1985
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us