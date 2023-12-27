Business Blueprint Reveal

Give your brand a crafted, professional entrance with a blueprint‑style logo reveal. This 3D motion graphics template draws construction lines across dot‑grid paper, then transforms into a glossy, glowing mark. Smooth camera moves, write‑on strokes and a reflection sweep create a refined, design‑studio feel that’s perfect for intros and outros. Easily drop in your logo and fine‑tune colors to match your identity. Ideal for engineering, architecture, product design, agencies and any brand that values precision and craft.