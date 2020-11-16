Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Coffee Logo - Original - Poster image

Coffee Logo

00:13 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 25 fps · 4 images · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
3D motion graphics
Mockup
Food & Beverage
Coffee cup
3.5Kexports
rating
Bring your coffee brand to life with a refined 3D promo. A takeaway cup on a park bench sets a cozy scene as the camera drifts back to reveal two billboard mockups for your images and branding. Finish with a polished smoke-driven logo reveal and website. This elegant, cinematic template blends warm earth tones, film texture, and depth-of-field for a premium feel. Ideal for cafés, roasters, and food & beverage promos, as well as intros and outros. Fully customizable colors, text, and logos make it easy to tailor to your campaign.
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AlexG1985
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us