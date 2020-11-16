Coffee Logo

Bring your coffee brand to life with a refined 3D promo. A takeaway cup on a park bench sets a cozy scene as the camera drifts back to reveal two billboard mockups for your images and branding. Finish with a polished smoke-driven logo reveal and website. This elegant, cinematic template blends warm earth tones, film texture, and depth-of-field for a premium feel. Ideal for cafés, roasters, and food & beverage promos, as well as intros and outros. Fully customizable colors, text, and logos make it easy to tailor to your campaign.