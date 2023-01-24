Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Elegant Smoky Reveal - Ori - Poster image

Elegant Smoky Reveal

00:09 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 1 image · 1 text · 1 font · 1 audio
Logo animation
Elegant
Intro
Smoke
3D motion graphics
16.2Kexports
rating
Showcase your brand with an elegant, cinematic logo reveal wrapped in atmospheric smoke. This premium 3D motion graphic highlights your emblem with metallic sheen, subtle glints, and a moody dark backdrop. Perfect for intros, outros, and idents, it features a clean centered layout with an optional tagline. Easily customize colors, smoke behavior, and typography to match your brand. Smooth, fluid animation and refined details deliver a sophisticated, high‑end finish that fits corporate, luxury, and creative use cases alike.
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Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us