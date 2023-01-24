Elegant Smoky Reveal

Showcase your brand with an elegant, cinematic logo reveal wrapped in atmospheric smoke. This premium 3D motion graphic highlights your emblem with metallic sheen, subtle glints, and a moody dark backdrop. Perfect for intros, outros, and idents, it features a clean centered layout with an optional tagline. Easily customize colors, smoke behavior, and typography to match your brand. Smooth, fluid animation and refined details deliver a sophisticated, high‑end finish that fits corporate, luxury, and creative use cases alike.