en
Menu
Templates
Solutions
Cinematic Smoke Logo
00:00/00:11
Resolution - Auto (360p)
Loop
Speed (1x)
Keyboard shortcuts H
Created by MotionDesk
12exports
11 seconds
1080p (1920x1080)
30fps
1image
1text
1font
1audio
Dive into the dramatic with our Cinematic Smoke Logo template, where your logo takes center stage in a movie like spectacle. Darkness and whisps of smoke set the scene, only to be disrupted by an energizing shockwave revealing your brand's true colors. Tailor the experience with your logo, tagline, and color palette, and ready your brand for the stunning reveal it deserves.
Similar templates
Best of MotionDesk
By vivace_studio
6s
5
3
7
Majestic looking and mysteriously animated logo reveal.
By oasisfx
12s
6
3
6
Reveal your logo in colorful smoke.
By v.createvfx
13s
2
2
6
Imagine your logo, shrouded in a veil of arcane smoke, coming to life amidst embers that evoke ancient power. With our Magical Book Reveal template, that vision becomes reality. Personalize with your logo and brand colors to produce a video that radiates enigmatic charm.
By milinkovic
8s
6
3
15
Step into the realm of legends with our cinematic Epic Medieval Unveil template. Immerse your audience in a medieval battlefield, complete with dramatic lighting, flying embers, and clashing swords. Ideal for intros, outros, or powerful standalone pieces for historical documentaries, game intros, or epic narratives. Customize with your logo, tagline, and brand colors for a truly legendary presentation.
By milinkovic
8s
5
3
14
Ignite your brand with a blazing entrance! Watch as intense flames burst across the screen, revealing your logo in a fiery spectacle. Perfect for gaming channels, action-packed content, or any brand looking to make a bold and unforgettable statement. Feel the heat and make an impact!
By rajpakhare
9s
5
3
9
Step through the portal to electrifying brand identity with our Portal Reveal template. Your logo takes the spotlight, emerging amidst a spectacle of lightning to command attention. It's the perfect way to introduce your essence with impact, complete with custom fonts and colors for a video tailored to your vision. Ideal for socials or the big screen, amplify your message with this bolt of creativity.
By motionsparrow
11s
7
3
6
Introducing the Smokey Beast Unveil, where a mythic beast of smoke and fire soars across your screen, igniting your brand into existence. Customize this multipurpose reveal with your own colors, fonts, logo, and tagline, and harness the powerful storytelling of cinema for your intros or standalone pieces. Perfect for social media or presentations, it's a captivating and ready-to-publish masterpiece that will leave a bold impression.
By milinkovic
10s
6
3
10
Dare to make a bold statement with your brand's introduction using the Fire Strike Unveil template. Vivid flames leap around your logo, creating an unforgettable encounter that captivates your audience. Customize the experience with unique taglines, fonts, and signature colors, forging a striking video reveal perfect for any screen.
Menu
Templates
Solutions