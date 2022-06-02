Cinematic Mist Intro
00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
2.7Kexports
Set the tone with a cinematic logo animation shrouded in atmospheric fog and dramatic light. This elegant 3D reveal is ideal for intros and outros, focusing attention on your brand with a refined, suspenseful build. Customize fonts, colors, and choose to showcase either your logo or a bold headline with a supporting tagline. Smooth, fluid motion and a centered composition ensure a premium look that fits any channel or platform. Perfect for creators, brands, and series openers seeking a moody, professional identity moment that’s easy to tailor in minutes.
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