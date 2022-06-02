Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Cinematic Mist Intro - Original - Poster image

Cinematic Mist Intro

00:10 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 24 fps · 1 image · 2 texts · 2 fonts · 1 audio
Logo animation
Intro
Cinematic
Fog
Outro
2.7Kexports
rating
Set the tone with a cinematic logo animation shrouded in atmospheric fog and dramatic light. This elegant 3D reveal is ideal for intros and outros, focusing attention on your brand with a refined, suspenseful build. Customize fonts, colors, and choose to showcase either your logo or a bold headline with a supporting tagline. Smooth, fluid motion and a centered composition ensure a premium look that fits any channel or platform. Perfect for creators, brands, and series openers seeking a moody, professional identity moment that’s easy to tailor in minutes.
Available formats:
16:9
9:16
1:1
4:5
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us