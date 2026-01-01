Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Besed

Hello. My name is Yaroslav. In my portfolio you will find openers, slideshows, promos, titles and many other templates for your needs.
Portfolio
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16:9
9:16
4:5
1:1
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besed's templates
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Intro
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PORTFOLIO
Frame & Flow 1
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00:10
Frame & Flow 1 Original theme video
Summer Clean Opener
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00:23
Summer Clean Opener Original theme video
Chic Flick Story 1
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00:10
Chic Flick Story 1 Original theme video
Quick Promo Showcase
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00:18
Quick Promo Showcase Original theme video
Dynamic Comics Logo
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00:05
Dynamic Comics Logo Original theme video
Quick QR Code 12
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00:07
Quick QR Code 12 Original theme video
Urban Opener
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00:17
Urban Opener Original theme video
Modern Dynamic Opener
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4K
00:18
Modern Dynamic Opener Original theme video
Rhythm Logo
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60fps
00:07
Rhythm Logo Original theme video
Blockwave
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00:16
Blockwave Original theme video
Clean Pop 1
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00:06
Clean Pop 1 Original theme video
Bold Quoter 1
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00:08
Bold Quoter 1 Original theme video
Elegant Smooth Title 1
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00:06
Elegant Smooth Title 1 Original theme video
Gridstrike
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00:17
Gridstrike Original theme video
Smoke Logo
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00:07
Smoke Logo Black Friday theme video
Minamal Intro
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00:10
Minamal Intro Original theme video
BlockBeat Opener
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00:16
BlockBeat Opener Originall theme video
Dynamic Sharp Title 2
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00:06
Dynamic Sharp Title 2 Original theme video
RGB Dynamic Title 1
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RGB Dynamic Title 1 Original theme video
Glitch Title 1
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Glitch Title 1 Original theme video
Mosaic Rush
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00:09
Mosaic Rush Original theme video
Smooth Simple Title 1
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Smooth Simple Title 1 Original theme video
Rhythmic Lower Third 3
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00:05
Rhythmic Lower Third 3 Original theme video
Serene Wedding Title 1
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00:08
Serene Wedding Title 1 Original theme video
Minimal QR Code 1
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00:05
Minimal QR Code 1 Original theme video
RGB Rhythm Title 1
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00:07
RGB Rhythm Title 1 Original theme video
Impact Sprint
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00:19
Impact Sprint Original theme video
Clean Social Media Button 1
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00:06
Clean Social Media Button 1 Original Logo Colors theme video
Bold Blocks
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00:18
Bold Blocks Original theme video
Box Typo Lower Third 8
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00:08
Box Typo Lower Third 8 Original theme video
Summer Stomp Logo
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00:08
Summer Stomp Logo Original theme video
Summer Promo
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00:27
Summer Promo Original theme video
Minimal Title 1
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00:05
Minimal Title 1 Original theme video
Dynamic Opener
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00:29
Dynamic Opener Original theme video
Stylish Lower Third 1
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00:06
Stylish Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Chroma Quoter 1
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00:09
Chroma Quoter 1 Original theme video
Rhythmic Slide 1
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00:10
Rhythmic Slide 1 Original theme video
Palm & Type
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00:16
Palm & Type Original theme video
Bold Story 1
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00:10
Bold Story 1 Original theme video
Mosaic Pop
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00:16
Mosaic Pop Original theme video
Abstract Rhythmic Title 1
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2K · 60fps
00:10
Abstract Rhythmic Title 1 Transparent theme video
Subscribe Title 1
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00:05
Subscribe Title 1 Original theme video
Social Media Callout 1
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00:08
Social Media Callout 1 Original theme video
Sharp Call to Action 1
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00:05
Sharp Call to Action 1 Original theme video
Colorful Story 1
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00:10
Colorful Story 1 Original theme video
Modern Title 2
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00:07
Modern Title 2 Original theme video
SlideMark 1
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00:05
SlideMark 1 Original theme video
Modern Colorful Title 1
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2K · 60fps
00:09
Modern Colorful Title 1 Original theme video
Simple Glitch Title 1
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00:06
Simple Glitch Title 1 Original theme video
Christmas Title 1
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00:04
Christmas Title 1 Original theme video
ClickToSub 1
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00:04
ClickToSub 1 Original theme video
Social Media Lower Third 9
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00:06
Social Media Lower Third 9 Original theme video
Grainy Aura 1
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00:10
Grainy Aura 1 Original theme video
Corporate QR Code 1
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00:04
Corporate QR Code 1 Original theme video
Arcbyte Titles 1
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00:05
Arcbyte Titles 1 Original theme video
Pop Prism
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00:23
Pop Prism Original theme video
Bell & Like 1
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00:05
Bell & Like 1 Original theme video
RGB Rhythm Lower Third 1
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00:06
RGB Rhythm Lower Third 1 Original theme video
Summer Slideshow
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00:11
Summer Slideshow Original theme video
Echo Stroke 1
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00:07
Echo Stroke 1 Original theme video
RGB Bold Title 1
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00:06
RGB Bold Title 1 Original theme video
PopLine Quotes 1
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00:05
PopLine Quotes 1 Original theme video
Photo Logo Opener
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00:16
Photo Logo Opener Original theme video
Quoteline 1
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00:05
Quoteline 1 Original theme video
Social Spotlight 1
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00:05
Social Spotlight 1 Original theme video
Pixel Shout 12
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00:06
Pixel Shout 12 Original theme video
Subscribe Elements 1
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00:07
Subscribe Elements 1 Original theme video
Rhythm Opener
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4K
00:15
Rhythm Opener Original theme video
Dynamic Logo
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00:06
Dynamic Logo Original theme video
Playline 1
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2K
00:08
Playline 1 Original theme video
Holiday Charm Title
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2K
00:11
Holiday Charm Title Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us