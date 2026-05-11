SlideMark 1

Make your message impossible to miss with a clean, bold motion title. This single-scene overlay features oversized typography, a subtle subtitle, and a dynamic highlight bar that draws attention to your key words. Slide-in animations and staggered timing create snappy energy while the transparent background makes it perfect over any footage. Customize fonts, sizes, and colors to match your brand and use it as a crisp opener, chapter card, or callout in promos, reels, or presentations. Designed for speed and clarity, it delivers modern, minimal impact in seconds.