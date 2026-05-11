Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Big Title 2 - Original - Poster image

SlideMark 2

00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Motion title
Minimal
Bold
Word highlight
Scanning bar
9exports
rating
Craft a bold, minimal motion title in seconds. This clean, transparent overlay features large typography and a sweeping highlight bar that emphasizes your headline with striking clarity. Ideal for intros, chapter openers, and lower-screen overlays, it keeps attention on your message with crisp flat design and smooth, energetic movement. Customize colors, fonts, and sizes to match your brand and drop it over any footage. If you need a high-impact title that’s simple, modern, and easy to read, this template delivers reliable results every time.
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Try for free
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us