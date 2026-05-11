SlideMark 3
00:05 · 2K (2560x1440) · 30 fps · 3 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
8exports
Give your videos a crisp, modern opener with this clean motion title. It features bold typography, sliding panels, and a transparent background that overlays effortlessly on footage. Customize three text fields, fine‑tune font size and spacing, and match brand colors in seconds. The smooth, neutral pacing fits corporate, social, and creative projects alike. Use it as a striking intro, section header, or title overlay to highlight your key message with clarity and impact.
Pack (8)
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