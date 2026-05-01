Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Blockwave - Original - Poster image

Blockwave

00:16 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 25 videos · 2 images · 15 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Promo
Stomp style
Intro
Bold
Title sequence
7exports
rating
Ignite your brand with a high‑energy urban opener built for fast promos. This stomp‑style design blends kinetic typography, neon color blocks, and punchy slide transitions with split‑screen and grid layouts. Drop in your photos or video clips, edit headlines, fine‑tune colors and fonts, and finish strong with a clean logo end card. Perfect for social teasers, product launches, event highlights, and channel branding, it delivers instant impact while staying easy to customize. If you need maximum attention in minimal time, this modern, street‑smart template makes your visuals hit on every beat.
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us