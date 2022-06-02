Urban Media Opener
00:23 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 24 videos · 1 image · 35 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
4.1Kexports
Level up your brand with a fast, urban opener built on kinetic typography, gritty textures and punchy panel transitions. This design blends monochrome media with a bold accent color, stacked and outlined headlines, letterbox framing and crumpled paper backdrops. Use it for promos, intros, showreels and modern slideshows. Flexible layouts include grids and split-screens so you can showcase multiple clips and messages with momentum. Customize text, colors and media, then export a polished, high-impact piece that feels fresh, streetwise and ready for social.
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