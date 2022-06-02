Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Urban Media Opener - Original - Poster image

Urban Media Opener

00:23 · 4K (3840x2160) · 30 fps · 24 videos · 1 image · 35 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Promo
Intro
Urban
Grunge
4.1Kexports
rating
Level up your brand with a fast, urban opener built on kinetic typography, gritty textures and punchy panel transitions. This design blends monochrome media with a bold accent color, stacked and outlined headlines, letterbox framing and crumpled paper backdrops. Use it for promos, intros, showreels and modern slideshows. Flexible layouts include grids and split-screens so you can showcase multiple clips and messages with momentum. Customize text, colors and media, then export a polished, high-impact piece that feels fresh, streetwise and ready for social.
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Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us