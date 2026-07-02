Gridstrike

Make a powerful first impression with a bold, stomp‑driven opener. This template pairs kinetic typography with sliding panels, stacked text, and a striking red/white/black palette. Drop in your footage, customize headlines, adjust colors, and finish with your brand mark. Perfect for fast promos, intros, and title sequences across lifestyle, fashion, sports, or creative content. Clean 2D design keeps focus on your message while the rhythmic motion delivers maximum impact. Quick to edit, easy to repurpose, and built for attention.