Youtube intro for cooking channel
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us
More details
Sport Rhythm Opener - Original - Poster image

Impact Sprint

00:19 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 15 videos · 2 images · 10 texts · 1 font · 1 audio
Intro
Stomp style
Sports & Fitness
Promo
Bold
8exports
rating
Ignite your next project with a high-energy sports opener built for impact. This stomp-style design mixes bold typography, fast panel wipes, and rhythmic cuts to showcase your visuals with electrifying momentum. Dark backgrounds and neon accents amplify contrast for headlines that hit hard, while the closing logo scene cements your brand. Ideal for promos, intros, and title-driven campaigns across fitness, training, and athletic content. Easily customize text, media, colors, and logo to match your identity and deliver a powerful, modern presentation in seconds.
Besed profile image
Besed
Edit
Similar templates
Best of Besed
Urban Opener
By Besed
Edit
00:17
Urban Opener Original theme video
Action Glitch Stomp Opener
By MotionBox
Edit
4K
00:21
Action Glitch Stomp Opener Original theme video
Action Packed Slideshow
By Promak
Edit
4K
00:27
Action Packed Slideshow Original theme video
Dynamic Stomp Motion
By Promak
Edit
00:19
Dynamic Stomp Motion Original theme video
Keep On Opener
By Harchenko
Edit
00:21
Keep On Opener Original theme video
Adrenaline Flow
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:18
Adrenaline Flow Original theme video
Pop Fashion 1
By any_motion
Edit
4K
00:09
Pop Fashion 1 Original theme video
Dynamic Quick Opener 1 - Horizontal
By Goldenmotion
Edit
00:16
Dynamic Quick Opener 1 - Horizontal Original theme video
Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
All
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Motion Title
Overlay
Promo
Mockups
Logo Animation
Slideshow
Story Video
Stream Elements
Animated Background
Subscribe Animation
Outro
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us