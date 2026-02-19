Impact Sprint

Ignite your next project with a high-energy sports opener built for impact. This stomp-style design mixes bold typography, fast panel wipes, and rhythmic cuts to showcase your visuals with electrifying momentum. Dark backgrounds and neon accents amplify contrast for headlines that hit hard, while the closing logo scene cements your brand. Ideal for promos, intros, and title-driven campaigns across fitness, training, and athletic content. Easily customize text, media, colors, and logo to match your identity and deliver a powerful, modern presentation in seconds.