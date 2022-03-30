Youtube intro for cooking channel
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Creative Urban Style 3 - Original - Poster image

Creative Urban Style 3

00:26 · 1080p (1920x1080) · 30 fps · 17 videos · 1 image · 17 texts · 4 fonts · 1 audio
Stomp style
Intro
Promo
Title sequence
Bold
5.7Kexports
rating
Kick off your video with an action‑packed opener that blends kinetic typography, bold slides, glitch accents and duotone overlays. This template drives fast, high‑impact storytelling across multiple headline and media scenes before landing on a clean logo and tagline. Perfect for promos, teasers, trailers and brand intros, it pairs a dark, modern aesthetic with stomp‑style motion for instant attention. Easily swap your clips, adjust colors and refine timing to fit your content. Ideal for sports, fashion, events and creative brands that need a punchy, professional start.
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Goldenmotion
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Try for free
Try for free
Log in
Menu
Templates
Video Types
Intro
Music Visualization
Lyric Video
Slideshow
Promo
Mockups
Story Video
Logo Animation
Outro
Animation Elements
Motion Title
Overlay
Subscribe Animation
Animated Background
Stream Elements
Discover
All
Newest templates
Best selling
Our top picks
Solutions
Video Essentials
Intro Maker
Outro Maker
Logo Animation
Slideshow Maker
Promo Videos
Stream Overlays
Photo Video Maker
Christmas Cards
Animation Maker
Music & Audio Visuals
Music Visualizer
Lyric Video Maker
Music Video Maker
Sound Wave Generator
Audio Waveform
Spotify Canvas Maker
Mockups
Mockup Generator
iPhone Mockups
T-Shirt Mockups
Hoodie Mockups
Phone Mockups
Motion Design Elements
Lower Thirds
Like & Subscribe Animation
Kinetic Typography
Animated Text Generator
Animated Backgrounds
Video Transitions
Motion Graphics
YouTube Overlays
Pricing
Resources
Tools & Content
Simple Video Tools
Blog
Motion Graphics Glossary
Extension for Adobe
Partnerships
Affiliate Program
Sell Your Templates
Design Community
Champion Authors
Support & Help
Help
About Us
Contact Us